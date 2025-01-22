'9th Spacewalk': NASA's Sunita Williams set to continue ISS repair mission on Jan 23
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is scheduled to conduct her second spacewalk on January 23, 2025. The event will start at 7:15 a.m. EST, aiming to last around six and a half hours.
The primary tasks for this spacewalk include the removal of a radio frequency group antenna assembly from the station's truss, collecting surface samples to analyse for microorganisms, and preparing a spare elbow joint for the Canadarm2 robotic arm.
Sunita Williams will be joined by astronaut Butch Wilmore for this mission. This duo, who were initially scheduled for a week-long flight, have been on the International Space Station (ISS) since June 2024 due to delays in their return.
This spacewalk is part of ongoing maintenance and upgrades to ensure the ISS remains operational and effective for scientific research. The work will extend the station's capacity to support long-duration human spaceflight.
NASA will provide live coverage of the event, allowing viewers worldwide to witness the spacewalk in real-time.
This will be Sunita Williams' ninth spacewalk, adding to her record as one of the most experienced spacewalkers, particularly among female astronauts. Her first spacewalk in this mission was on January 16, 2025, marking her return to extravehicular activities after 12 years.
Both Williams and Wilmore's return to Earth has been postponed until at least late March or early April 2025 due to technical issues with their Starliner spacecraft and delays in the launch of their replacements. This extended mission allows for additional scientific experiments and maintenance.
