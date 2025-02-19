'900 light-years away': Scientists discover exoplanet that 'rains iron' and doesn't rotate
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Astronomers have discovered that the exoplanet WASP-121 b, located 900 light-years away, experiences extreme weather conditions, including powerful winds and liquid metal rain. The research was published in Nature on 18 February, 2025.
Using the Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile, researchers observed intense winds carrying elements such as iron and titanium across WASP-121 b. These winds shape complex weather patterns by transporting vaporised metals from the scorching dayside to the cooler nightside.
Scientists created a 3D map of WASP-121 b’s atmosphere and discovered a jet stream spanning half the planet. They also identified different wind patterns at various atmospheric layers, marking the first such detailed observation of an exoplanet’s climate.
Unlike Earth or other known planets, WASP-121 b exhibits separate atmospheric flows—one moving gases from the hot to the cold side and another circulating material around the equator. These findings challenge existing models of planetary weather.
The study relied on the VLT’s ESPRESSO instrument, which combines light from multiple telescopes to enhance observational precision. By capturing a full transit of WASP-121 b in front of its star, scientists identified chemical signatures across different atmospheric layers.
Previous studies had not detected titanium in WASP-121 b’s atmosphere. However, new observations revealed its presence just below the jet stream, suggesting it may have been hidden in deeper atmospheric layers.
The study highlights the importance of ground-based telescopes in examining distant exoplanets. The findings could improve understanding of extreme planetary climates and refine models of atmospheric circulation beyond the solar system.
{{ primary_category.name }}