7 reasons why NASA explores space and why it should matter to you
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
Since ancient times, humans have explored forests, mountains, and oceans. Now, we look to the skies. But why go to space? To learn. To grow. To dream bigger.
NASA explores the universe to benefit all of humanity. It seeks answers to the biggest questions: Why are we here? Are we alone? What comes next?
Space exploration is a global effort. 15 countries operate the International Space Station. Dozens have joined the Artemis Accords to explore the Moon together. Space unites the world like few things can.
Space research helps life on Earth. GPS, weather forecasts, satellite TV, medical devices all use technology first created for space missions. Space science powers everyday life.
Exploring space helps us understand: How planets form, how stars live and die, and how the Sun affects our planet. Each mission brings new discoveries.
NASA’s Artemis missions aim to return humans to the Moon. The goal is to learn more about Earth’s history and prepare for human missions to Mars. We explore to go even further.
Space exploration inspires young minds. It creates scientists, engineers, and thinkers of tomorrow. It sparks imagination and builds dreams. The future begins with wonder.