6 stunning space experiments Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will do in space
Produced by Abhinav yadav
Produced by Abhinav yadav
Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is set to fly to the International Space Station (ISS) on 29 May 2025. He is part of Axiom Mission-4 (Ax-4), a global effort by NASA, ISRO, and ESA. Alongside three other astronauts, Shukla will carry out thrilling experiments in space from growing food to studying the human body in microgravity.
One of the most exciting experiments will involve sprouting green gram (moong) and fenugreek (methi) in zero gravity. Scientists want to see how plants behave over time in space can they grow, evolve, and remain nutritious without Earth’s soil and gravity. This test could help astronauts grow fresh food on future Mars missions.
Astronauts can lose up to 30 per cent of muscle mass due to microgravity. This process, called myogenesis, gets disrupted in space. Shukla will study how muscles react to space conditions and test ways to prevent muscle loss including using food supplements. It’s a step towards healthier long-duration space travel.
Shukla will also be part of a research study of exploring whether cyanobacteria which is a tiny water bacteria that produce oxygen using sunlight, can survive in space. This could help future missions produce oxygen for astronauts during long space travel.
NASA has already made Miso sauce in space. Now, the focus is on growing microalgae tiny organisms rich in protein and nutrients. If they grow well, they can be used as food for astronauts. This could be key for future Moon or Mars colonies.
Tardigrades, or water bears are microscopic creatures known for surviving harsh conditions even outer space. Scientists want to find out if they can not only survive but reproduce in microgravity. Their unique biology might help with biotech solutions both in space and on Earth.
How do astronauts use digital screens in microgravity? This experiment will examine eye and hand movements, focus, and stress levels when working with computers in space. It will help design better tech for future space missions and improve mental health in orbit.