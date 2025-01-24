'5300 years ago': Archaeologists discover origins of Iron Age in southern India
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Produced by Tarun Mishra
A new study reveals that iron technology in Tamil Nadu dates back to 3345 BCE, nearly two millennia earlier than previously believed, challenging the globally accepted timelines of the Iron Age.
The study, authored by K. Rajan and R. Sivanantham, is based on Accelerator Mass Spectrometry (AMS) and Optically Stimulated Luminescence (OSL) analyses conducted on samples from archaeological sites like Sivagalai, Adichanallur, Mayiladumparai, and Kilnamandi.
Archaeological sites revealed advanced iron-smelting techniques, with furnaces at locations like Kodumanal reaching temperatures of 1,300°C, demonstrating Tamil Nadu’s early technological sophistication in metallurgy.
The discoveries suggest that Tamil Nadu’s Iron Age may have developed independently of the Copper Age prevalent in northern India, indicating a unique cultural and technological trajectory south of the Vindhyas.
The findings dispute the longstanding belief that the Iron Age began with the Hittite Empire around 1300 BCE, positioning Tamil Nadu as a pioneering hub for early metallurgy.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiled the findings and announced plans to establish museums at Keeladi and Gangaikondacholapuram to promote and preserve the region’s rich archaeological heritage.
Experts, including Professor Emeritus Dilip Kumar Chakrabarti, emphasise the need for further interdisciplinary studies to explore pyro-technology, metallurgy, and cultural implications of these findings. Future excavations are expected to deepen the understanding of Tamil Nadu’s role in early iron technology.
{{ primary_category.name }}