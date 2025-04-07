'51 Eridani system': NASA's James Webb Telescope captures exoplanet in two different worlds
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Astronomers have shared new direct images of planets in the HR 8799 and 51 Eridani systems. These were obtained using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), offering updated observations of exoplanets in environments difficult to capture from Earth.
To overcome the brightness of host stars, researchers modified JWST’s coronagraphs. These instruments usually block starlight to help identify faint celestial bodies, but scientists used a thinner part of the coronagraph mask to let more light through without fully obscuring the planets.
A study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters outlined the imaging method. Lead author William Balmer, a Ph.D. candidate at Johns Hopkins University, explained that the adjustment allowed starlight to diffract more efficiently, striking a balance between glare reduction and planetary visibility.
JWST captured HR 8799 at a wavelength of 4.6 microns—normally blocked by Earth’s atmosphere. Previous attempts using ground-based observatories had failed. The telescope also observed at 4.3 microns, which helped in detecting atmospheric compounds.
Carbon dioxide was detected in the planetary atmospheres. This finding is relevant for understanding how such planets formed. The data suggest a formation process known as core accretion, where planets gradually gather heavy elements over time.
Balmer’s team has received additional JWST observation time. The aim is to examine four more planetary systems to determine whether other gas giants formed through similar processes. These studies may help assess the structural stability of such systems.
Ongoing research could improve understanding of the conditions under which smaller, potentially habitable planets may exist. The findings may guide future investigations into planetary evolution and the broader context of exoplanetary systems.
