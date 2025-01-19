’48 light-years away’: NASA’s James Webb Telescope discovers new class of planets unlike any in our solar system
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Produced by Tarun Mishra
The James Webb Space Telescope has discovered a completely new class of exoplanet, distinct from those in our Solar System. This discovery could reshape existing planetary classifications and offers deeper insights into planetary system formation.
Out of over 5,500 confirmed exoplanets, many are significantly different from planets in our Solar System. However, the thick atmospheric clouds have made it difficult to determine the composition of these planets.
Scientists used James Webb Telescope to penetrate the atmosphere one such planet called GJ 1214 b, located 48 light-years away in the Ophiuchus constellation. Researchers analysed its cloud layers and atmospheric composition.
The data revealed high concentrations of carbon dioxide in GJ 1214 b’s atmosphere. This contradicts earlier theories suggesting it might be a water world or a hydrogen-rich super-Earth.
The team, led by researchers from the University of Arizona and the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, employed simulations to model possible atmospheric scenarios. The results consistently pointed to a carbon-dominated, “super-Venus” type atmosphere.
The detected carbon dioxide signals were minimal, requiring detailed statistical analysis to confirm their accuracy. Researchers emphasised the need for further studies to validate and expand upon these findings.
This discovery highlights the need for continued exploration of exoplanetary atmospheres. By providing data on planetary compositions, it advances the understanding of planetary formation and the diversity of planets in the universe.
{{ primary_category.name }}