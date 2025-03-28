'47 light-years away': NASA's James Webb Telescope discovers a new planet called 'Enaiposha'
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Astronomers have identified an exoplanet named Enaiposha, also known as GJ 1214 b, located 47 light-years from Earth. Initially classified as a mini-Neptune, further observations suggest it may belong to a different planetary category.
Data from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) indicates that Enaiposha has a thick atmosphere containing hydrogen, helium, water vapour, methane, and carbon dioxide. These characteristics align more closely with Venus than Neptune, leading scientists to propose a new classification: a super-Venus.
While sub-Neptunes are common in the Milky Way, they do not exist in our solar system. Enaiposha stands out due to the presence of hazes and aerosols that make atmospheric analysis difficult, resembling the thick cloud cover of Venus but on a more extreme scale.
During its transit across its star, scientists detected wavelengths of light absorbed by carbon dioxide and methane, indicating a metal-rich atmosphere. These findings suggest a more intricate atmospheric composition than previously expected for such planets.
A faint but significant carbon dioxide signal was observed in Enaiposha’s atmosphere, a gas commonly linked to the greenhouse effect seen on Venus. Researchers conducted detailed statistical analysis to confirm the detection.
Although Enaiposha's high temperatures make it uninhabitable, studying its atmosphere could provide insights into exoplanetary climates and atmospheric evolution, improving understanding of planetary diversity in the galaxy.
The presence of metal-rich elements and a thick, evolving atmosphere suggests that some mini-Neptunes could transform into more complex worlds. This discovery may help scientists refine theories about planetary development and atmospheric composition across different star systems.
