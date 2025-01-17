'4.6-billion-years old': This meteor crashed on Earth and it is older than the planet itself
Produced by Tarun Mishra
In 1969, two months after the Apollo 11 Moon landing, a meteorite entered Earth's atmosphere, shattered, and scattered across 35 square kilometres near Murchison, Australia. It is now known as the Murchison meteorite.
The Murchison meteorite contains pre-solar grains, tiny crystals formed in stars over 4.6 billion years ago, making it billions of years older than Earth and the Sun.
The meteorite provides invaluable insights into the solar system’s early formation. Its unique composition, including micro-diamonds and silicon carbide, offers clues about the universe’s origins.
Rich in organic compounds such as amino acids, the meteorite is believed to have contributed to the building blocks of life on Earth. These molecules formed in space's extreme conditions before arriving here.
Despite its fall over 50 years ago, the meteorite remains well-preserved, enabling ongoing research. Low rainfall in the area has protected it, allowing for continuous discoveries.
The meteorite emits a distinct smell due to hydrocarbons, further indicating its extraterrestrial origin. Scientists consider it a rare specimen for understanding organic chemistry in space.
Dermot Henry, head of sciences at Museums Victoria Research Institute, describes meteorites as "the cheapest form of space exploration," as they bring space materials directly to Earth, preserving data on star evolution and elemental formation.
