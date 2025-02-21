'4,000-year-old mystery': Indian scientists conduct underwater search for Krishna’s Dwarka in Arabian Sea
Produced by Tarun Mishra
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has resumed underwater excavations at Dwarka, nearly two decades after its last exploration between 2005 and 2007. The study is being led by ASI’s Underwater Archaeology Wing (UAW) as part of its efforts to research and protect India’s submerged cultural heritage.
Dwarka, located off the Gujarat coast, is considered one of Hinduism’s seven sacred cities (Sapt Puris) and is believed to be the "karmabhoomi" of Lord Krishna. Hindu texts describe it as a well-planned city that was eventually submerged in the Arabian Sea. The ASI team is focusing its research on areas near Gomati Creek and Bet Dwarka, an island off Okha’s coast.
A five-member ASI team, led by Additional Director-General (Archaeology) Professor Alok Tripathi, has begun underwater surveys. For the first time, the team includes women archaeologists, such as Aparajita Sharma, Poonam Vind, and Rajkumari Barbina, who are contributing to the exploration.
Marine archaeological efforts at Dwarka date back to the 1930s, with major excavations beginning in the 1960s. Between 1983 and 1990, archaeologists discovered structures such as fortified foundations, stone blocks, pillars, and stone anchors. A National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) study in 2003 reported findings of Late Harappan to Medieval-era artefacts, suggesting a long history of habitation.
Dwarka is linked to Hindu mythology, with texts describing it as a city reclaimed from the sea by Krishna. It is said to have submerged following his departure, marking the onset of Kali Yuga. While some scholars question whether the submerged remains align with Mahabharata-era descriptions, discoveries continue to provide insights into its historical relevance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Dwarkadhish Temple in February 2024 and explored the underwater site. He shared images of himself in scuba gear and spoke about the city’s significance in Hindu scriptures, where it was described as having grand gates and tall buildings.
The ongoing exploration aims to provide further material evidence of an ancient city. Archaeologists, including SR Rao, have suggested that the findings could correspond with descriptions in the Puranas and Mahabharata. The ASI’s work seeks to refine historical understanding while contributing to the study of India’s ancient maritime connections.
