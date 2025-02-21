'4,000-year-old mystery': Indian scientists conduct underwater search for Krishna’s Dwarka in Arabian Sea

Location and Significance

Dwarka, located off the Gujarat coast, is considered one of Hinduism’s seven sacred cities (Sapt Puris) and is believed to be the "karmabhoomi" of Lord Krishna. Hindu texts describe it as a well-planned city that was eventually submerged in the Arabian Sea. The ASI team is focusing its research on areas near Gomati Creek and Bet Dwarka, an island off Okha’s coast.