'370 light-years away': Astronomers capture formation of two exoplanets along with moons
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Astronomers have obtained detailed images of two protoplanets forming around the PDS 70 star system, located 370 light-years away in the Centaurus constellation. These planets are still surrounded by rings of gas and dust, where moons may be forming.
The PDS 70 star is approximately 5 million years old, making it significantly younger than the 4.6-billion-year-old solar system. Scientists believe that billions of years ago, the solar system could have resembled the PDS 70 system, providing insight into early planetary development.
The discovery was made using the Magellan Adaptive Optics Xtreme (MagAO-X) instrument and the 6.5-metre Magellan Telescope at Las Campanas Observatory in Chile. This technology helped distinguish the protoplanets from surrounding features, allowing researchers to observe their growth process.
Scientists observed variations in brightness in the protoplanets PDS 70 b and PDS 70 c, suggesting fluctuations in the amount of matter they are accumulating. Over three years, PDS 70 b dimmed significantly, while PDS 70 c became twice as bright, indicating differences in their material intake.
The planets are growing by accumulating hydrogen gas from their surrounding disk. As this gas falls onto the protoplanets, it gets shock-heated, emitting light at the H-alpha wavelength. This process provides clues about how planets form and develop moons over time.
The MagAO-X system corrects atmospheric turbulence, significantly improving image clarity. The technology adjusts its mirror shape 2,000 times per second, producing sharp images comparable to those from space telescopes. This capability allows astronomers to capture fine details in planetary formation.
The team aims to use MagAO-X to search for more protoplanets around young stars. As imaging technology advances, scientists expect to identify additional planetary systems in the near future, expanding knowledge of planet and moon formation beyond the solar system.
{{ primary_category.name }}