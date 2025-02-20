'3,500-year-old': Scientists discover dead body of Egypt’s greatest King, Thutmose II
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Archaeologists have uncovered the tomb of King Thutmose II, the first royal burial site found in Egypt since Howard Carter’s discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1922.
The discovery was led by a team of archaeologists from the UK and Egypt, headed by Dr Piers Litherland, based in Galashiels, Scotland.
The tomb is situated near Luxor in the Theban mountains, close to burial sites associated with Queen Hatshepsut and the wives of Thutmose III.
Due to its location, researchers initially believed the tomb belonged to a royal wife. Further investigation confirmed it as the final resting place of Thutmose II.
The tomb includes a grand staircase and a ceiling painted blue with yellow stars, a design typically reserved for royal burials. The inner chamber contains scenes from the Amduat, an ancient funerary text for kings.
Fragments of alabaster jars bearing Thutmose II’s name and references to Hatshepsut were found inside, verifying the tomb’s ownership. Researchers believe flooding may have displaced some of the original burial items.
Egyptian officials have highlighted the discovery’s importance for understanding early 18th Dynasty history. Thutmose II’s reign was marked by modest military campaigns, while his wife, Hatshepsut, later became one of Egypt’s most notable female rulers.
