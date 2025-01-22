'350 light-years away': NASA's James Webb Space Telescope captures 3D structure of interstellar dust and gas
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has provided high-resolution images revealing the 3D structure of interstellar dust and gas. These findings mark the first time astronomers have been able to map such structures in detail.
The telescope captured light echoes originating from a supernova explosion that occurred 350 years ago. The light traveled vast distances, illuminating surrounding interstellar material and enabling detailed mapping.
Webb's advanced infrared imaging revealed dense, sheet-like structures within the interstellar medium, challenging previous models. These formations stretch across hundreds of astronomical units and were previously undetected.
In addition to the structural details, the images also highlighted magnetic features in the interstellar medium. These included magnetic "islands," indicating the influence of interstellar magnetic fields on material distribution.
Armin Rest from the Space Telescope Science Institute compared the mapping process to a CT scan, using three different light slices captured over time to study the 3D composition of the material.
NASA announced plans to use Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) for spectroscopic observations of the light echoes. This will help scientists analyse changes in the dust’s composition caused by the supernova’s energy.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson credited the achievement to the agency’s teamwork and international partnerships, emphasising the significance of the Webb Telescope in advancing the study of the universe.
