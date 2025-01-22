'350 light-years away': NASA's James Webb Space Telescope captures 3D structure of interstellar dust and gas

Produced by Tarun Mishra

3D Mapping

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has provided high-resolution images revealing the 3D structure of interstellar dust and gas. These findings mark the first time astronomers have been able to map such structures in detail.

Supernova

The telescope captured light echoes originating from a supernova explosion that occurred 350 years ago. The light traveled vast distances, illuminating surrounding interstellar material and enabling detailed mapping.

Infrared Technology

Webb's advanced infrared imaging revealed dense, sheet-like structures within the interstellar medium, challenging previous models. These formations stretch across hundreds of astronomical units and were previously undetected.

Magnetic Features

In addition to the structural details, the images also highlighted magnetic features in the interstellar medium. These included magnetic "islands," indicating the influence of interstellar magnetic fields on material distribution.

Imaging Techniques 

Armin Rest from the Space Telescope Science Institute compared the mapping process to a CT scan, using three different light slices captured over time to study the 3D composition of the material.

Future Spectroscopic

NASA announced plans to use Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) for spectroscopic observations of the light echoes. This will help scientists analyse changes in the dust’s composition caused by the supernova’s energy.

Innovation Drive

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson credited the achievement to the agency’s teamwork and international partnerships, emphasising the significance of the Webb Telescope in advancing the study of the universe.