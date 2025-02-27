'3.5 billion years ago': China's Zhurong rover discovers long-lost ancient beach on Mars
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Produced by Tarun Mishra
China’s Zhurong rover has detected signs of a long-lost Martian beach, with radar data revealing smooth, sloping sand layers buried 10 metres beneath the surface. The discovery supports the idea that Mars once had a vast ocean.
The rover’s instruments scanned 80 metres underground along its 1.9-kilometre route, identifying thick sediment layers with a gentle 15-degree slope—typical of Earth’s beaches. The orientation of these features aligns with what scientists believe was Mars’ ancient shoreline.
Zhurong’s findings suggest that this buried beach lies within Utopia Basin, the largest known impact crater in the solar system. Researchers have long suspected that this region once held an ancient Martian ocean.
The thickness of the sediment layers indicates that this ocean existed for millions of years, allowing rivers to deposit material along the shore. This reinforces theories that Mars had a stable, water-rich environment in the past.
Scientists believe shorelines are key locations for searching for signs of ancient life. Similar environments on Earth are thought to have played a role in the emergence of life. The discovery strengthens arguments that Mars may have been habitable.
The beach remained intact beneath layers of dust and debris from asteroid impacts, volcanic activity, and storms over billions of years. Without this natural covering, erosion might have erased all traces of the shoreline.
The findings were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Researchers continue to analyse the data, aiming to refine their understanding of Mars’ past climate and the possibility of ancient life.
{{ primary_category.name }}