'320 Hiroshima bombs': Scientists decode the power of asteroid that could hit Earth in 2032
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Scientists are closely monitoring asteroid 2024 YR4, a celestial body with a 2.3 per cent chance of impacting Earth on December 22, 2032. The asteroid, measuring between 40 and 90 metres in diameter, has been flagged due to its potential to cause significant damage if it collides with our planet.
Should asteroid 2024 YR4 strike Earth, the energy released would be comparable to the explosion of approximately 320 Hiroshima atomic bombs. This energy, roughly 8 megatons of TNT, could cause catastrophic consequences depending on the impact location.
The potential impact zones for asteroid 2024 YR4 span South America, Africa, and Asia. While the likelihood of a collision remains low, these regions would experience severe consequences in the event of an impact, such as tsunamis or widespread devastation.
NASA and other global space agencies are actively tracking asteroid 2024 YR4’s trajectory. They are using advanced instruments like the James Webb Space Telescope to refine data on the asteroid’s size and path. Additionally, planetary defence strategies are being reviewed to prepare for possible mitigation efforts.
The asteroid has been assigned a Torino Scale rating of 3, indicating that while it is not an immediate threat, it requires close monitoring. This rating highlights the importance of continued observation to assess any changes in the asteroid's trajectory.
Public interest in asteroid 2024 YR4 has led to widespread discussions on social media, with some posts exaggerating the potential consequences. It is important to approach such claims with caution, as social media can often spread inaccurate or misleading information without the context provided by scientific experts.
Despite the asteroid's potential to cause significant damage, the focus remains on scientific monitoring and preparation rather than immediate concern. As 2032 approaches, efforts to improve asteroid detection and deflection technologies continue, ensuring that Earth is better prepared for any potential impacts from asteroids in the future.
