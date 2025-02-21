'30 days = 1 year on Earth’: Scientists discover exoplanet where clock moves 10 times faster than our planet
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Astronomers used four Earth-based telescopes to analyse the atmosphere of WASP-121b, an exoplanet located 900 light-years away in the constellation Puppis. This research, published in Nature, provides a detailed 3D map of the planet’s atmospheric structure, revealing complex weather patterns and strong winds transporting chemical elements.
WASP-121b is classified as an ultra-hot Jupiter, a gas giant that orbits very close to its host star. A single year on this planet lasts just 30 Earth hours, meaning time moves roughly 10 times faster compared to Earth. Due to tidal locking, one side of the planet remains in constant daylight, while the other side remains in darkness.
Scientists found that winds on WASP-121b move elements like iron and titanium across different layers of the atmosphere. The winds redistribute heat, creating significant temperature variations between the planet’s day and night sides. This dynamic circulation pattern is unlike anything previously observed in planetary atmospheres.
By tracking the movement of iron, sodium, and hydrogen, researchers mapped the atmosphere’s structure in three dimensions. This approach allowed them to differentiate between distinct wind patterns occurring at different altitudes, providing insights into how extreme weather functions beyond the Solar System.
The study revealed two separate atmospheric flows: a high-altitude jet stream that circulates material around the planet’s equator and a lower-altitude current that moves gas from the hot to the cooler side. Such a dual-layered climate system has never been observed on any other known planet.
A companion study published in Astronomy and Astrophysics identified the presence of titanium below the jet stream. This discovery adds to the growing understanding of how chemical elements behave under extreme temperatures and pressures in exoplanetary atmospheres.
Scientists believe that studying WASP-121b’s atmospheric composition and weather patterns will help improve models of exoplanetary climates. The findings could be applied to future research on planets with potential for habitability, enhancing understanding of atmospheric conditions beyond the Solar System.
{{ primary_category.name }}