3 astronauts, 6 months, 1 mission! 7 key things to know about China’s upcoming Shenzhou 20 launch
Produced by Abhinav yadav
Produced by Abhinav yadav
China has rolled out its Long March 2F rocket for the Shenzhou 20 mission. The launch will send three astronauts to the country’s Tiangong space station in the coming days.
The Long March 2F rocket, standing 203 feet (62 metres) tall, was rolled out on April 16. It travelled 1.5 km on a rail system. The launch vehicle is now on the pad for final checks.
China has not announced an official launch date. The three-member astronaut crew is still unknown. Crew names are typically revealed just one day before launch. The mission will be broadcast live, with details to be shared soon.
The Shenzhou 20 crew will spend around six months aboard Tiangong, replacing the current Shenzhou 19 team. Their duties will include scientific experiments, spacewalks, maintenance tasks and more.
Astronauts Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze have completed three spacewalks and a wide range of in-orbit experiments. After nearly six months of continuous work aboard Tiangong, they are now preparing to return home.
It was completed in late 2022 and comprised of three modules. It has been continuously occupied since its completion. China has now set its sights on international collaboration, including training astronauts from Pakistan.
China's space program is moving forward quickly. as more astronaut launches are planned for future. China is also trying to work on new international partnerships and collaborations.