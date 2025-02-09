'2,600 Kelvin': NASA successfully tests nuclear fuel for future space missions
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA and General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) have successfully tested a new nuclear thermal propulsion (NTP) fuel at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama. This development marks a step towards using nuclear-powered rockets for deep space missions, including future crewed journeys to the Moon and Mars.
The tests involved exposing the fuel to six thermal cycles using hot hydrogen gas, with temperatures reaching 2,600 Kelvin (4,220°F). The results confirmed that the fuel could withstand extreme conditions, a crucial requirement for spaceflight.
Additional tests subjected the fuel to temperatures up to 3,000 Kelvin (4,940°F). According to General Atomics, the fuel maintained its integrity even under these conditions, demonstrating that an NTP system using this fuel could operate two to three times more efficiently than conventional chemical rockets.
General Atomics used NASA’s Compact Fuel Element Environmental Test (CFEET) facility for these experiments. The company stated that this was the first time a private entity successfully tested and validated fuel survivability after repeated thermal cycling in hydrogen at high temperatures.
NTP rockets could significantly reduce travel time for crewed missions beyond Earth. Faster transit would minimise astronauts’ exposure to cosmic radiation and reduce the need for extensive life-support systems, addressing key challenges in long-duration space missions.
In 2023, NASA and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) announced plans to develop a nuclear thermal rocket engine. The goal is to conduct a demonstration by 2027, which could pave the way for future Mars missions.
With nuclear propulsion offering greater efficiency and speed, NASA aims to integrate this technology into upcoming lunar and interplanetary missions. Continued research and testing will determine its viability for sustained human spaceflight beyond low Earth orbit.
