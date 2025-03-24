‘250 light-years away’: NASA’s TESS telescope discovers exoplanet made up of mysterious elements

Produced by Tarun Mishra

Wion Web Desk
Mar 24, 2025, 05:41 PM

Ultra-Light Exoplanet

Astronomers have identified an unusually low-density exoplanet, TOI-1453 c, orbiting the star TOI-1453, located 250 light-years away in the Draco constellation. The system contains two planets: a super-Earth and a sub-Neptune.

Size and Mass

TOI-1453 c is 2.2 times the size of Earth but has a mass of only 2.9 Earth masses, making it one of the least dense sub-Neptunes discovered. Its low density challenges existing models of planetary formation.

Detection Methods Used

Scientists confirmed TOI-1453 c’s existence using NASA’s TESS telescope and the HARPS-N spectrograph. The transit method measured the planet’s size by tracking dips in starlight, while the radial velocity method calculated its mass based on gravitational interactions with its host star.

Low Density

Researchers suggest two possible explanations for TOI-1453 c’s composition. It may have a thick hydrogen-rich atmosphere, reducing its overall density, or it could be a water-rich planet with a low-density interior, similar to an ocean world.

Orbital Resonance

TOI-1453 b, the inner planet, completes an orbit in 4.3 days, while TOI-1453 c follows a 3:2 orbital resonance, meaning it completes two orbits for every three of TOI-1453 b. This suggests the planets may have migrated from their original formation zones.

Potential for Further Study

TOI-1453 c is a key target for future atmospheric studies. Analysing its composition could improve understanding of sub-Neptunes, a class of exoplanets not found in the Solar System but common in the galaxy.

JWST to Investigate

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is expected to study TOI-1453 c’s atmosphere in detail. Observations could confirm whether the planet has a hydrogen-rich envelope or if it consists primarily of water and other low-density materials.