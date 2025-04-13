'2.5 billion light-years away': NASA's Hubble Telescope discovers a quasar near a supermassive black hole

'2.5 billion light-years away': NASA's Hubble Telescope discovers unprecedented image of quasar 3C 273
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has delivered a new image of the quasar 3C 273, located more than 2.5 billion light-years away. Using its Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph (STIS) as a coronagraph, Hubble was able to block out the quasar’s core brightness, allowing astronomers to study its surroundings in greater detail.
At the heart of 3C 273 lies a supermassive black hole, which draws in nearby matter and produces extreme radiation. This process forms the quasar — a highly luminous object used in the study of distant galaxies. Since its identification in 1963, 3C 273 has remained a key target in extragalactic research.
The new observations revealed several faint structures near the black hole. These include bright blobs and a distinctive L-shaped filament within 16,000 light-years of the quasar’s centre. Astronomers believe these could be small satellite galaxies interacting with the main host, offering potential evidence of galactic mergers.
Researchers suggest the detected features could point to smaller galaxies being pulled into 3C 273. This process — often referred to as galactic cannibalism — may play a role in fuelling quasars. The findings could reshape existing theories about how these powerful objects are triggered.
Hubble also observed a long jet of matter being expelled from the quasar at nearly the speed of light. This jet extends beyond 300,000 light-years and emits across multiple wavelengths. Comparisons with images from 22 years ago suggest that the jet's velocity may increase over distance, indicating complex physics at work.
Earlier models treated quasars as isolated points of light. However, the new Hubble data reinforces the idea that they exist within galaxies undergoing dynamic change. The interaction between black holes and their galactic environments is now seen as central to understanding quasar activity.
Astronomers plan to use the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to examine 3C 273 further. Webb’s infrared capabilities could reveal the inner structure of the dust and gas surrounding the quasar’s black hole. These observations are expected to support broader studies into galaxy formation and the early universe.