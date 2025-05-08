'244 light-years away’: NASA's James Webb Telescope detects water vapours in the atmosphere of exoplanet TOI-421b

Produced by Subhadra Srivastava

Subhadra Srivastava
May 08, 2025, 05:43 PM

Webb probes alien planet’s skies

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has detected water vapour in the atmosphere of TOI-421 b, a scorching sub-Neptune exoplanet located 244 light-years away, a new study reports.

What Is a Sub-Neptune?

Sub-Neptunes are smaller than gas giants but they are larger than Earth, and are also among the most commonly detected exoplanets. However, their thick atmospheric haze has long obstructed efforts to study their chemical makeup — until now.

Why TOI-421 b?

Astronomers targeted TOI-421 b because its high temperature which is estimated to be around 727°C, that suggested a clearer atmosphere. Earlier studies had hinted that hotter sub-Neptunes may lack the haze seen in cooler counterparts, making this planet a promising subject.

Spectral breakthrough with JWST

Using JWST’s Near Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) and Near Infrared Imager (NIRISS), scientists recorded the planet’s transmission spectrum during two transits. The result clearly showed a detailed atmospheric profile with clear chemical signals.

Key findings

Water vapour was clearly identified, alongside hints of carbon monoxide and sulphur dioxide. Notably, methane and carbon dioxide were absent. The study adds that a hydrogen-rich atmosphere was also observed — one that closely resembles the host star’s composition.

Challenges to existing theories

The findings call into question the current models of sub-Neptune formation and their evolution. Particularly, the hydrogen-heavy composition suggests the planet’s atmosphere may have formed directly from the protoplanetary disc.

A step forward

Sub-Neptunes were once spectral enigmas. Now, with JWST’s capabilities, researchers are beginning to unravel their mysteries conduct in-dept studies on them. This discovery marks a significant step in understanding the nature, space as well as the diversity of planets beyond our Solar System.