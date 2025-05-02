'230 light-years long': NASA's Chandra Telescope discovers a fracture in the centre of Milky Way galaxy

Produced by Subhadra Srivastava

Subhadra Srivastava
May 02, 2025, 04:05 PM

A break in the Milky Way’s ‘cosmic bone’

Astronomers have identified a large fracture in a structure near the centre of the Milky Way galaxy. The feature, known as G359.13, is about 230 light-years long and among the longest and brightest filaments observed in the galaxy.

Who made the discovery?

The discovery was made using data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and the MeerKAT radio array in South Africa. These observations were supported by the National Science Foundation’s Very Large Array (VLA), helping pinpoint both the fracture and its cause.

Pulsar collision at staggering speed

Scientists believe the break in G359.13 is the result of a collision with a pulsar—a dense, rapidly rotating neutron star. This pulsar is estimated to have hit the structure at speeds between one and two million miles per hour. The details of the findings have been published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

What is a Pulsar?

A pulsar is a highly magnetised neutron star that emits beams of electromagnetic radiation from its poles. Despite being only about 20 kilometres in diameter, pulsars are more massive than the Sun and can spin hundreds of times per second.

230 light-years of galactic history

G359.13 lies approximately 26,000 light-years from Earth, near the Milky Way’s centre. At 230 light-years in length, it spans a distance in which more than 800 stars exist relative to Earth.

Detecting the kink

Chandra, MeerKAT, and VLA data detected an X-ray and radio source at the location of a major kink—where the filament is most bent from its original linear structure. The compact source shows a steep spectral index (α ~ -2.7), consistent with a pulsar.

Particle injection along the filament

Researchers observed a flattening of the spectrum and enhanced synchrotron emission along G359.13, suggesting that relativistic particles were injected along the filament after the collision.