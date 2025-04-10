'200,000 light-years away': ESA’s Gaia Telescope discovers one galaxy tearing apart another near the Milky Way
A recent study has shown that the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC), a nearby dwarf galaxy approximately 200,000 light-years from Earth, is experiencing significant structural changes due to gravitational forces from its larger neighbour, the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC).
The SMC and LMC are part of a group of galaxies gravitationally bound to the Milky Way. Both are expected to eventually merge with our galaxy in a few billion years. However, current evidence indicates that the SMC may face disruption much earlier.
Using data from the European Space Agency’s Gaia mission, which mapped about 2 billion stars, researchers tracked the movement of 7,000 stars within the SMC. They discovered that stars on opposite sides of the galaxy were moving in different directions, suggesting the galaxy is being pulled apart.
The motion patterns suggest that the LMC is exerting a strong gravitational influence on the SMC. Some stars appear to be moving towards the LMC, while others are moving away, indicating a tidal disruption in progress.
The analysis also found that massive stars in the SMC are not rotating around the galaxy’s centre, which contrasts with behaviour seen in other galaxies like the Milky Way. This raises questions about the SMC’s mass distribution and its historical interactions.
Due to its low metallicity and relatively simple structure, the SMC provides a useful model for studying the early stages of galaxy formation. The ongoing interaction with the LMC could help researchers understand how galaxies evolve under gravitational influence.
The SMC and LMC are among the few galaxies close enough to allow for detailed observation of stellar movements. This research could improve our understanding of star formation and internal dynamics in galaxies beyond our own.
