'20% budget cut': NASA's James Webb Telescope needs $317 million to operate in 2025
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) could see its operational budget cut by up to 20 per cent, impacting all aspects of its activities. The Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) in Maryland, responsible for managing the telescope, has been directed to prepare for these reductions.
Despite budget concerns, JWST remains highly sought after, with astronomers requesting the equivalent of nine years’ worth of observing time within a single operational year. The telescope continues to deliver scientific data across multiple fields.
NASA’s budget request for 2025 includes $317 million to support JWST, the Hubble Space Telescope, and the Chandra X-ray Observatory. Hubble also faces a potential 20 per cent budget cut, while Chandra’s operations are expected to be phased out by 2029 due to financial constraints.
A 20 per cent budget cut would affect JWST’s scientific output, including proposal reviews, data analysis, observatory efficiency, and technical issue resolution. The reduction may limit the number of observation modes available to researchers.
JWST, which launched in 2021, is designed for a primary 10-year mission and could remain operational for at least 20 years. Budget cuts at this stage raise concerns about the sustainability of its long-term scientific contributions.
Operational costs for JWST were initially set at lower-than-expected levels in 2011. Rising inflation and budgetary constraints have added financial pressure, contributing to the decision to consider spending reductions.
Following the inauguration of President Donald Trump, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was established under SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to streamline government spending. NASA is under review, with nearly 1,000 agency jobs at risk. Billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman has been nominated as the next NASA administrator, though confirmation is pending.
