'1.9 million kmph': Scientists discover exoplanet travelling 6 times faster than the speed of light
NASA researchers have identified a potential exoplanet orbiting a hypervelocity star travelling at 1.2 million miles per hour (1.9 million km/h). If confirmed, this would be the fastest known star-planet system ever observed.
The suspected planet is a Neptune-sized world orbiting a low-mass star at a distance comparable to the space between Venus and Earth in the Solar System. Scientists believe this would be the first known planet orbiting a hypervelocity star.
The system was first detected in 2011 using gravitational microlensing, a technique based on Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity. This method detects distant planets by observing how their gravitational pull bends light from background stars.
Researchers initially considered another possibility: the system could be a massive, free-floating planet with a moon. However, follow-up observations suggest a more likely explanation— a star with a planetary companion.
By analysing data from the Keck Observatory and Gaia spacecraft, scientists tracked the star’s motion over a decade. The results indicate the star is moving fast enough to potentially escape the Milky Way.
Researchers will conduct high-resolution observations to confirm whether the detected star is indeed part of the microlensing event recorded in 2011. If not, the alternative rogue planet theory would be favoured.
NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, set for launch in May 2027, will enhance the search for exoplanets orbiting hypervelocity stars. The telescope’s advanced capabilities could also help determine the mechanisms that accelerate stars to such high speeds.
