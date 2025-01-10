'160,000 year journey': Once-in-a-lifetime comet G3 ATLAS to be visible from Earth
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Comet G3 ATLAS is set to reach its peak brightness later this week. The comet, which was discovered in April 2024, is anticipated to become one of the brightest comets in nearly two decades
First spotted by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) on 2024 April 5 from a telescope in Chile, G3 ATLAS was initially faint and located at 407 million miles from Earth
The comet is expected to pass within 9 million miles of the Sun in mid-January 2025. This close approach is predicted to occur around January 13. The comet has travelled for over 160,000 years to make this appearance.
Currently, the comet's path is primarily visible in the Southern Hemisphere. It has passed through constellations such as Lupus and Scorpius, and is now in Sagittarius. Observers in the Northern Hemisphere have struggled to view the comet due to its position low in the southeastern sky.
On 2025 January 2, the comet showed a sudden outburst, nearly quadrupling in brightness. Experts have noted that while such behaviour might indicate potential disintegration, the comet’s continued brightening suggests it could survive its solar approach.
As G3 ATLAS nears the Sun, it is expected to brighten significantly. A short window between January 12 and 14 will offer a chance for Northern Hemisphere observers to catch a glimpse, especially around sunrise and sunset when the comet will be close to the horizon.
To observe the comet, skywatchers need clear views toward the east-southeast at dawn and west-southwest at dusk. Binoculars are highly recommended. However, astronomers caution against attempting daytime viewing due to the comet's proximity to the Sun, which could pose risks to eye health if not done safely.
