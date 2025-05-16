'160 light-years away': NASA's James Webb Telescope discovers frozen water in an exoplanetary disk
Frozen Water in Exoplanetary Disk
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has definitively identified crystalline water ice in the debris disk around HD 181327, a young sun-like star 160 light-years away. This marks the first unambiguous detection of frozen water in a planet-forming region outside our solar system.
Crystalline Ice Structure
The ice detected is crystalline — structurally similar to that found in Saturn’s rings and the Kuiper Belt. This suggests common physical processes in the formation of icy bodies across planetary systems, both near and far.
Collision-Driven Ice Formation
According to lead author Chen Xie from Johns Hopkins University, the ice likely formed from ongoing collisions between icy bodies in the disk. This dynamic process echoes how scientists believe Earth’s solar system was shaped during its early years.
Young Star HD 181327
At just 23 million years old, HD 181327 is much younger and hotter than our 4.6-billion-year-old Sun. Its debris disk is rich in cold dust and ice, with frequent impacts providing a steady supply of new material — ideal for studying early planet formation.
Water Ice Distribution
Webb’s spectral data reveals that water ice makes up over 20 per cent of the material in the disk’s cold outer zones. This concentration falls to about 8 per cent in intermediate regions and is nearly absent near the star due to UV radiation. Some ice could also remain locked in planetesimals — larger bodies forming the foundation of future planets.
Planetary Formation
Icy grains are believed to support the formation of planets by helping material clump together more easily. These icy components may eventually be delivered to rocky planets, potentially supplying the water necessary for habitability.
Water-Rich Worlds Beyond Earth
This finding suggests that water — and the conditions for life — may be more widespread in the universe than previously assumed. Webb’s observation strengthens the idea that icy, water-bearing environments are common in young planetary systems.
'160 light-years away': NASA's James Webb Telescope discovers frozen water in an exoplanetary disk
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Frozen Water in Exoplanetary Disk
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has definitively identified crystalline water ice in the debris disk around HD 181327, a young sun-like star 160 light-years away. This marks the first unambiguous detection of frozen water in a planet-forming region outside our solar system.
Crystalline Ice Structure
The ice detected is crystalline — structurally similar to that found in Saturn’s rings and the Kuiper Belt. This suggests common physical processes in the formation of icy bodies across planetary systems, both near and far.
Collision-Driven Ice Formation
According to lead author Chen Xie from Johns Hopkins University, the ice likely formed from ongoing collisions between icy bodies in the disk. This dynamic process echoes how scientists believe Earth’s solar system was shaped during its early years.
Young Star HD 181327
At just 23 million years old, HD 181327 is much younger and hotter than our 4.6-billion-year-old Sun. Its debris disk is rich in cold dust and ice, with frequent impacts providing a steady supply of new material — ideal for studying early planet formation.
Water Ice Distribution
Webb’s spectral data reveals that water ice makes up over 20 per cent of the material in the disk’s cold outer zones. This concentration falls to about 8 per cent in intermediate regions and is nearly absent near the star due to UV radiation. Some ice could also remain locked in planetesimals — larger bodies forming the foundation of future planets.
Planetary Formation
Icy grains are believed to support the formation of planets by helping material clump together more easily. These icy components may eventually be delivered to rocky planets, potentially supplying the water necessary for habitability.
Water-Rich Worlds Beyond Earth
This finding suggests that water — and the conditions for life — may be more widespread in the universe than previously assumed. Webb’s observation strengthens the idea that icy, water-bearing environments are common in young planetary systems.