'15–20 meteors per hour': Lyrid shower to light up skies on April 25
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
Get ready for a dazzling show in the night sky! The Lyrid meteor shower is here, and it’s one of the year’s top celestial events. Here’s how to catch it best.
The Lyrids are active from 16 to 25 April. But the peak night is 22 April, just before dawn. Watch between 3 am and 5 am local time GMT for the most meteors.
The Lyrids appear to come from the constellation Lyra, near the bright star Vega in the northeastern sky. However, don’t stare just at that spot. Meteors can flash across the whole sky.
Find a dark, open space far from city lights. Great spots include rural areas, dark sky beaches or quiet hills.
Let your eyes adjust to the dark (takes 30 minutes). Use red light instead of torches. Bring a chair or blanket and just look up.
Under dark skies, expect around 15-20 meteors per hour. The waning crescent Moon will rise after 3:30 am, so the sky will be nice and dark. Perfect conditions for meteor spotting.
The Lyrids are the first major meteor shower of spring. So wrap up warm, step outside, and enjoy the show. You never know what you might see!