'1,500 light-years away': NASA's James Webb Telescope discovers origins of a crystal ball nebula
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NGC 1514, also known as the Crystal Ball Nebula, is a planetary nebula formed by the outer layers of a dying star. It lies within the constellation Taurus, approximately 1,500 light-years from Earth.
On 14 April 2025, NASA shared new images of NGC 1514 captured by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). These observations were made using its Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), which revealed details not seen in earlier images.
While often referred to as the Crystal Ball Nebula, the new JWST image presents it more like an hourglass or ring structure. This shift in appearance results from the clarity and sensitivity of the infrared data collected by Webb.
At the centre of the nebula is not one star, but a binary pair: one is a white dwarf and the other is a still-evolving star shedding gas. Their interaction shapes the surrounding gas clouds observed in the nebula.
The white dwarf was once a star several times more massive than the Sun. As it aged, it expelled its outer layers in a slow, dense wind, contributing to the nebula’s present-day structure.
A comparison with data from NASA’s retired Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) in 2010 highlights the improvement. Webb’s image shows the nebula’s structure with significantly more detail, particularly the gas rings.
According to NASA researchers, the JWST now allows scientists to observe material within nebulae that was previously undetectable. This data enhances understanding of stellar life cycles and the turbulent processes behind planetary nebulae.