'1,400 light-years away': NASA’s James Webb Telescope discovers mysterious free-floating objects in space
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has detected a population of free-floating brown dwarfs in the Flame Nebula, a star-forming region around 1,400 light-years from Earth. Some of these objects have masses as low as two to three times that of Jupiter.
The discovery questions existing theories on the lower mass limits of star formation. These findings suggest that objects even smaller than previously observed brown dwarfs can exist independently in space.
Hubble had previously identified candidate brown dwarfs in the Orion Molecular Cloud Complex, but it lacked the capability to detect such low-mass objects. JWST’s infrared capabilities have now provided direct evidence of these celestial bodies.
Brown dwarfs emit weak infrared radiation and are often obscured by dense dust clouds. JWST’s sensitivity has allowed astronomers to detect these faint objects, overcoming limitations faced by ground-based telescopes.
Some of the newly identified objects have masses close to that of large exoplanets, blurring the distinction between planets and extremely low-mass brown dwarfs. Scientists aim to determine whether these bodies formed like stars or planets.
Researchers plan to use JWST’s spectroscopic instruments to analyse the chemical composition and formation history of these objects. This could provide insights into the origins of stars, planets, and brown dwarfs.
The findings mark a significant step in studying the smallest and faintest brown dwarfs ever observed. The research team aims to refine classification methods and better understand the evolution of substellar objects in star-forming regions.
