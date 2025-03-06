'13x mass of Jupiter': NASA's James Webb Telescope discovers rogue exoplanet travelling aimlessly through deep space
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Astronomers have used the James Webb Space Telescope to study SIMP 0136, a rapidly spinning object moving independently through the Milky Way. At approximately 13 times the mass of Jupiter, it could be either a rogue planet or a brown dwarf, a failed star that never ignited nuclear fusion.
Webb’s Near-Infrared Spectrograph has separated the light from SIMP 0136 into different wavelengths, providing insights into its atmospheric composition. This method allows scientists to identify various materials, similar to how different colours indicate Earth’s surface features from space.
SIMP 0136 completes a full rotation in just 2.4 hours, enabling Webb to capture a comprehensive view of its changing atmospheric conditions in a short time. The data suggests an atmosphere with deep iron-rich clouds and upper layers containing silicate grains.
Preliminary observations indicate significant amounts of carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide in SIMP 0136’s atmosphere. These gases may be forming due to ongoing chemical reactions, adding complexity to scientists' understanding of its composition.
Researchers are still debating whether SIMP 0136 is a brown dwarf or a rogue planet. If it is a brown dwarf, it lacked the conditions needed to become a star. If it is a rogue planet, it may have been ejected from its original solar system and now drifts alone through space.
The Webb telescope’s large mirror and infrared imaging allow it to see distant objects with greater clarity than previous telescopes. Its ability to penetrate cosmic dust provides a clearer view of stars, galaxies, and planetary atmospheres across the universe.
Webb’s instruments are expected to provide further insights into distant exoplanets by identifying atmospheric molecules such as water, carbon dioxide, and methane. These discoveries could enhance understanding of planet formation and the potential for life beyond Earth.
