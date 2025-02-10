'13,000 times bigger than Milky Way': Astronomers discover the largest known object in the universe
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Astronomers have discovered a vast cosmic formation named "Quipu," spanning 1.3 billion light-years. The structure is significantly larger than previously known galaxy clusters and could reshape current models of the universe’s large-scale structure.
Quipu derives its name from an ancient Incan method of recording numerical data. The structure is estimated to be over 13,000 times the length of the Milky Way and was identified through an analysis of galaxy cluster data. The findings are available on ArXiv but are yet to undergo peer review.
The Hercules-Corona Borealis Great Wall, spanning 10 billion light-years, was previously considered the largest known cosmic structure. However, its existence remains debated. Quipu, by contrast, appears clearly defined in sky maps.
Alongside Quipu, astronomers have identified four additional large-scale structures. Together, these five superclusters contain 45 per cent of known galaxy clusters, 30 per cent of galaxies, and 25 per cent of the observable matter in the universe.
Superclusters play a key role in shaping the motion of galaxies. The Milky Way, for example, is part of the Laniakea Supercluster. Researchers suggest that Quipu contributes to gravitational forces affecting the Local Group’s movement relative to the Cosmic Microwave Background.
Despite its immense scale, Quipu is not a permanent structure. Scientists believe it will eventually fragment into smaller units due to gravitational interactions. They describe it as a "transient configuration" within the evolving universe.
The discovery of Quipu provides new insights into galaxy evolution and large-scale cosmic dynamics. Researchers emphasise the need for further study to understand its formation and impact on existing cosmological models.
