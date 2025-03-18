'130 light-years': NASA's James Webb Telescope discovers four giant exoplanets around a nearby star
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have captured the first direct images of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of a planet beyond our solar system. The discovery enhances understanding of planetary formation and atmospheric composition.
The observations targeted the HR 8799 system, located about 130 light-years away in the Pegasus constellation. It consists of four massive planets, each larger than Jupiter, with orbits spanning decades to centuries.
JWST's data suggests that HR 8799 e, one of the planets, contains heavy elements consistent with the "bottom-up" formation theory. This theory suggests that planets form gradually from dust and gas surrounding young stars, similar to the gas giants in our solar system.
Capturing images of exoplanets is difficult due to their proximity to bright host stars. However, JWST’s advanced instruments successfully detected infrared light from HR 8799 e, highlighting the telescope’s sensitivity.
JWST also studied 51 Eridani, a star system 97 light-years away. It directly imaged 51 Eridani b, a young, cool planet orbiting its star at a distance similar to Neptune’s orbit around the Sun.
Researchers plan to use JWST’s coronagraphs to examine more giant exoplanets. These studies aim to distinguish between large planets and brown dwarfs, which form like stars but lack the mass for nuclear fusion.
By studying the role of massive planets in shaping their solar systems, scientists aim to determine how they influence the survival and habitability of smaller, Earth-like worlds. The findings contribute to broader research on planetary formation and system stability.
