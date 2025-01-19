'11.8 billion-years old': NASA’s James Webb Telescope discovers one of the oldest supernova explosion
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Astronomers, using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), have identified AT 2023adsv, one of the oldest recorded supernovas. This stellar explosion occurred approximately 11.4 billion years ago, during the universe's early stages, and was observed as part of the JWST Advanced Deep Extragalactic Survey (JADES).
The supernova resulted from the death of a massive star, estimated to be 20 times the size of the Sun. Such stars in the early universe were hotter and more massive than modern stars, producing more powerful explosions, according to researchers at the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI).
The supernova provides valuable insights into the characteristics of early stars, known as Population III stars, which lacked heavy elements. These stars had shorter lifespans and more violent deaths, contributing to the universe's chemical enrichment through their explosive endings.
The explosion occurred within a massive early galaxy, offering a unique opportunity to study the distinct features of stellar deaths in the early universe. Researchers aim to analyse how the supernova’s energy levels and mechanisms differ from those of contemporary stars.
The JADES survey has identified over 80 ancient supernovas, significantly expanding the understanding of early cosmic events. These observations are instrumental in reconstructing the life cycles of the first stars and their role in shaping the universe.
The unusual energy levels observed in AT 2023adsv suggest that early supernovae may differ fundamentally from those seen today. Upcoming missions, such as NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope set to launch in 2026, are expected to identify thousands of distant supernovas for further study by JWST.
The detection of AT 2023adsv highlights the JWST’s capability to explore the early universe in unprecedented detail. These findings provide a clearer picture of the universe’s evolution, from the first stars to the formation of galaxies, offering new avenues for understanding cosmic history.
