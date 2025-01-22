'1,000 seconds of nuclear fusion': China's Artificial Sun breaks its own record of plasma loop generation
Produced by Tarun Mishra
The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) reactor in China sustained a plasma loop for 1,066 seconds, breaking its previous record of 403 seconds. This milestone highlights progress in nuclear fusion research, as reported by Chinese state media.
Nuclear fusion replicates the sun’s energy generation process by fusing light atoms into heavier ones under extreme heat and pressure. Unlike traditional energy sources, fusion promises cleaner power with minimal waste or greenhouse gas emissions.
Sustaining a high-energy plasma loop is crucial for future fusion power plants, which must achieve stable operations for extended periods to enable continuous power generation. EAST’s achievement demonstrates advancements toward this goal.
The record-setting performance was made possible through upgrades to EAST’s systems, including doubling the power of its heating mechanisms. These enhancements allowed researchers to achieve higher efficiency in plasma confinement.
EAST’s work contributes to international initiatives like the ITER project in France, which involves multiple countries, including the U.S., U.K., Japan, South Korea, and Russia. ITER is designed to create sustained fusion for research and pave the way for future power plants.
Despite progress, fusion reactors like EAST still consume more energy than they produce. While the U.S. National Ignition Facility recently achieved ignition in a brief burst, it remains a challenge to create reactors that can generate net energy sustainably.
The data collected from EAST’s operations will aid in the development of next-generation reactors. These findings are expected to accelerate advancements toward a future where fusion energy could provide a clean and sustainable power source for the world.
