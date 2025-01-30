'1,000 heartbeats per minute': How flying shields bats from deadly viruses

Produced by Tarun Mishra

The Link

Researchers studying bat genomes suggest that the evolution of flight may have also led to immune adaptations that help bats tolerate viral infections without severe illness.

Genomic Study

A study analysing 20 bat genomes, including species known to carry coronaviruses related to SARS-CoV-2, found that bats have a unique set of immune genes shaped by natural selection.

Tolerance in Bats 

Unlike other mammals, bats serve as reservoirs for viruses such as rabies, Ebola, and SARS-related coronaviruses without experiencing severe immune responses, making them a focus of immunological research.

Metabolic Demands

Bats experience heart rates of up to 1,000 beats per minute during flight, producing inflammatory byproducts. Researchers suggest that bats evolved immune adaptations to manage this stress, which may also help them tolerate viral infections.

Immune Adaptation

Many immune-related genetic changes were found across different bat species, indicating that these adaptations likely emerged in a common ancestor when powered flight evolved.

Potential Insights

Some bat species carry modifications in immune-related genes, including ISG, which may help them regulate coronaviruses. Understanding these mechanisms could aid in developing treatments to manage human immune responses.

Future Research

Scientists aim to further investigate these immune adaptations to determine their role in virus resistance, with the goal of identifying new approaches to controlling inflammation in humans.