'100 years of life': China builds nuclear battery that could last over a century
Chinese researchers have developed the country’s first nuclear battery using carbon-14, a weakly radioactive isotope of carbon. The battery generates electricity through radioactive decay and is designed to function without recharging for decades.
The battery, designed for a 50-year lifespan, could last over 100 years in extreme environments. Researchers suggest it could power pacemakers, space probes, and deep-sea devices that require continuous, maintenance-free energy.
Built with a silicon-carbon compound semiconductor, the battery can endure temperatures ranging from -100°C to 200°C. This makes it suitable for applications in polar regions, space, and other harsh conditions.
The battery has an ultra-high energy density, with a performance degradation rate of less than 5% over its designed lifespan. It can provide consistent power output for extended periods without significant efficiency loss.
Researchers highlight the battery’s potential for deep-space exploration, where it could power space probes indefinitely. It could also support large-scale sensor networks for the Internet of Things (IoT) and medical implants like pacemakers and brain-computer interfaces.
The project is a collaboration between Northwest Normal University in Gansu province and Beita Pharmatech. The university plans to further develop isotope separation technology to scale up carbon-14 production.
China has begun mass production of carbon-14 in a commercial nuclear reactor, reducing reliance on imports from countries like Canada and Australia. This marks a step toward securing domestic supply for future nuclear battery production.
