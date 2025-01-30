'10-day mission': How NASA astronauts will navigate Orion spacecraft around the Moon
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Astronauts aboard Artemis II will manually pilot the Orion spacecraft during its flight around the Moon. While the spacecraft is primarily autonomous, crew members will test its handling to prepare for future missions.
About three hours after launch, the crew will conduct a key piloting test, approaching and backing away from the detached upper stage of the SLS rocket. This will assess Orion’s manual handling capabilities.
Orion is controlled using two hand controllers—rotational and translational. The rotational hand controller (RHC) adjusts the spacecraft’s altitude, while the translational hand controller (THC) moves Orion in different directions.
Commands from the controllers are processed by Orion’s flight software, developed by Lockheed Martin. The software determines which of the 24 reaction control system thrusters on the service module need to fire for precise manoeuvring.
The spacecraft features three display screens providing flight data. A cursor control device allows interaction with these displays even under high gravitational forces. Additionally, physical switches and dials act as backups for critical operations.
Orion spacecraft will fly astronauts around the Moon during the Artemis II mission. The flight test will simulate docking manoeuvres needed for future missions, such as connecting to the lunar lander or the Gateway space station.
The 10-day Artemis II mission will serve as the first crewed test of NASA’s deep space exploration systems, including the SLS rocket, Orion spacecraft, and ground operations, ensuring readiness for upcoming lunar surface missions.
