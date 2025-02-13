‘1 month more’: NASA moves up Sunita Williams’ return to Earth by a week
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA has announced that astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams will return to Earth in March 2025 after an extended stay on the International Space Station (ISS). The delay occurred due to issues with their original return craft, the Boeing Starliner.
Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams were initially scheduled to spend eight days on the ISS but have remained in orbit for over eight months due to Starliner’s propulsion failures. They are now part of NASA’s Crew 9 mission and must wait for Crew 10’s arrival before departing.
Since NASA deemed Starliner unsafe for human travel, a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule was designated for their return. The spacecraft arrived at the ISS in September, but the astronauts' departure was delayed due to scheduling adjustments for Crew 10’s launch.
NASA has accelerated the launch of Crew 10 to 12 March from March 19. Once the new crew arrives, Wilmore and Williams will spend a few days transferring responsibilities before returning to Earth. The mission schedule remains subject to weather conditions and operational readiness.
Crew 10’s launch was initially postponed due to delays in completing a new SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. NASA and SpaceX have now decided to use a previously flown Crew Dragon, named Endurance, for the mission. The spacecraft is undergoing final assessments and refurbishment.
Former US President Donald Trump criticised the delay, claiming the astronauts were "abandoned" by the Biden administration and urged Elon Musk to "go get" them. Musk responded that SpaceX had already been assigned the task months ago, leading to confusion on social media.
Despite concerns over Williams’ appearance in recent images, NASA states that long-term space missions naturally impact muscle function. Williams has dismissed concerns, explaining that microgravity affects fluid distribution. If their return occurs as planned, their mission will have lasted two months longer than a standard ISS stay.
{{ primary_category.name }}