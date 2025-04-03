'1-in-1,000-year flood': Scientists warn Central America could receive up to four months' worth of rain in just five days
Produced by Tarun Mishra
The central United States is at risk of severe flash flooding as heavy rain and thunderstorms repeatedly affect the same areas. Meteorologists warn that some locations could receive up to four months' worth of rain in just five days.
AccuWeather has highlighted the potential for an extreme flood event across northeastern Arkansas, western Kentucky, and parts of Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois, and Indiana. These regions could see up to 0.5 metres of rainfall between 3-6 April.
The rainfall is being fuelled by an atmospheric river, a concentrated stream of moisture moving from the tropics into the central US. A high-pressure system over the southeastern US is funnelling this moisture, causing prolonged heavy rainfall over the same areas.
Meteorologists describe the weather pattern as resembling a traffic jam, with storms repeatedly forming over the same locations. This slow-moving system increases the risk of severe flooding and river overflows in the coming days.
Regions already affected by heavy rain earlier this year, particularly Kentucky, may face worsening conditions. Flooding in February resulted in at least 24 deaths in the state, raising concerns about the ability of communities to withstand further extreme weather.
Although forecasters expect the rain to ease by the weekend, river levels could keep rising into next week. As excess water flows downstream, major waterways may reach dangerous levels, leading to continued flooding risks.
Forecasters advise residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas to be prepared to evacuate if needed. "Be ready to move quickly to higher ground," AccuWeather's chief meteorologist, Jonathan Porter, cautioned, emphasising the life-threatening nature of the situation.
