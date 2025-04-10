'0.00000186 times the mass of Earth': NASA's James Webb Telescope discovers dusty disk around a Ring Nebula

Produced by Tarun Mishra

Tarun Mishra
Apr 10, 2025, 08:06 PM

Infrared Images of the Ring Nebula

An international team of astronomers has used the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to study Messier 57, also known as the Ring Nebula. The findings focus on the nebula’s central star, observed using JWST’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI).

Central Star Surrounded by Dusty Disk

The observations revealed the presence of a compact dust disk encircling the central star of the Ring Nebula. Emission beyond 5.0 µm and spatially extended signals in specific infrared wavelengths suggest the existence of a dusty structure.

Disk Composed of Small Silicate Particles

The disk, approximately 2,600 astronomical units in size, is made up of fine amorphous silicate dust grains. The total dust mass was calculated to be roughly 0.00000186 times the mass of Earth.

Ring Nebula’s Central Star

The central star, transitioning into a white dwarf, has an effective surface temperature of around 135,000 Kelvin and a mass of 0.61 times that of the Sun. It is mainly composed of carbon and oxygen, with a thin outer layer of lighter elements.

Photo Credit : ESA

Signs of Photometric Variability

Researchers noted significant variability in the brightness of the central star. This may be due to a low-mass companion star, possibly a main-sequence dwarf with less than 0.1 solar masses, influencing its output.

Dust Disk Likely Remnant

The presence of the dusty disk is thought to be linked to earlier binary interaction in the star’s history. The current structure may be the remnant of a larger disk that has mostly dispersed over time.

Understanding of Stellar Evolution

The study, published on 1 April via the arXiv preprint server, enhances understanding of planetary nebulae and post-main-sequence stellar evolution. The Ring Nebula, located about 2,570 light years from Earth, continues to serve as a key object for such research.