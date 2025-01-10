China to Build ‘Three Gorges Dam Project’ in Space, Know More

What is China's massive solar power project?

China is planning an ambitious space-based solar power project, likened to constructing the Three Gorges Dam in space. This project aims to generate solar energy in orbit and transmit it back to Earth.

Massive rockets to be used

The initiative involves building solar power stations in space using super-heavy rockets, a concept proposed by Long Lehao, a senior Chinese scientist and member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering

No affect of day-night cycle

These solar stations have the advantage of continuous power generation, unaffected by the Earth's day-night cycles, potentially providing a significant and stable energy source

Three Gorges Dam project

The project's scale is compared to the Three Gorges Dam, the largest hydropower project globally, capable of generating 100 billion kWh of power annually.

1 Km wide solar array

Long Lehao highlighted the vision of installing a solar array 1km wide in a geostationary orbit 36,000km above Earth, representing a massive engineering feat.

Solar energy to outshine fossil fuel

The energy generated by the space-based solar system could rival the total energy output of Earth's oil reserves, according to Long.

Challenges

The implementation of this project requires advancements in space technology, particularly the development of super-heavy rockets for transporting equipment to orbit

Potential solution

The Long March-9 (CZ-9), a reusable heavy-lift rocket developed by Long's team, is identified as a potential vehicle for executing this ambitious plan