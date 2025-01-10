China to Build ‘Three Gorges Dam Project’ in Space, Know More

China is planning an ambitious space-based solar power project, likened to constructing the Three Gorges Dam in space. This project aims to generate solar energy in orbit and transmit it back to Earth.
The initiative involves building solar power stations in space using super-heavy rockets, a concept proposed by Long Lehao, a senior Chinese scientist and member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering
These solar stations have the advantage of continuous power generation, unaffected by the Earth's day-night cycles, potentially providing a significant and stable energy source
The project's scale is compared to the Three Gorges Dam, the largest hydropower project globally, capable of generating 100 billion kWh of power annually.
Long Lehao highlighted the vision of installing a solar array 1km wide in a geostationary orbit 36,000km above Earth, representing a massive engineering feat.
The energy generated by the space-based solar system could rival the total energy output of Earth's oil reserves, according to Long.
The implementation of this project requires advancements in space technology, particularly the development of super-heavy rockets for transporting equipment to orbit
The Long March-9 (CZ-9), a reusable heavy-lift rocket developed by Long's team, is identified as a potential vehicle for executing this ambitious plan
