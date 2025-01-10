'540 days': NASA's Sunita Williams close to breaking space time record
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is approaching a major milestone in space exploration. Her ongoing mission is bringing her closer to setting the record for the most cumulative time spent in space by a NASA astronaut, a title currently held by Peggy Whitson with 675 days.
Sunita Williams’ original mission aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, which launched in June 2024, was intended to last only 8 days. However, due to technical issues such as helium leaks and thruster malfunctions, her stay has been extended.
As of Jan 10, 2025, Sunita Williams has accumulated 540 days in space, including her current mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). With the ongoing extension, her time is rapidly approaching Whitson’s record.
Sunita Williams and her colleague Barry Wilmore are facing extended stays due to the Starliner’s technical difficulties. The two astronauts have been actively contributing to scientific experiments and maintenance aboard the ISS.
Sunita Williams’ journey has captured the attention of both the public and scientific communities. Online discussions and social media platforms have been filled with admiration for her resilience and contributions to space exploration, highlighting the unpredictable nature of space missions and the flexibility required in mission planning.
NASA is currently focused on ensuring Sunita Williams’ safe return, with the potential use of SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft. The priority is to ensure a secure journey home while making the most of her extended mission's scientific potential.
Sunita Williams, who was selected as a NASA astronaut in 1998, has already set records for spacewalks and spacewalking time by a woman. If she surpasses Whitson’s record, it will further cement her status as one of NASA’s most accomplished astronauts.
