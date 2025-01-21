Republic Day Special: Films That Celebrate Patriotism, Courage And Leadership
By: Zeba Khan
Based on Harinder Sikka’s novel ‘Calling Sehmat,’ the movie ‘Raazi’ narrates the story of an Indian spy who marries a Pakistani officer to gather intelligence for India during the 1971 war. Skilfully directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film features Alia Bhatt as Sehmat, a Kashmiri girl. Her journey, marked by the tension of balancing her roles as a loving wife and a committed spy, makes the movie compelling to watch. Watch it on Prime Video.
In this Kannan Iyer directorial, Sara Ali Khan plays a young girl who runs a secret radio station to unite the people of India under the British against the colonial rule. The film in the backdrop of India’s Quit India Movement leads to thrilling chase by British forces against the few brave men and women who were ready to give their all to the cause of Independence. Watch it on Prime Video.
One of Shah Rukh Khan’s best works, ‘Chakde! India’ is not just a sports drama but also a passionate tale of patriotism and women’s empowerment. Kabir Khan, a former hockey team captain blamed for a crucial loss and branded a traitor, finally gets a chance to redeem his reputation. As the coach of India’s women’s hockey team, he must unite a group of girls with differing ideas and lacking team spirit. Watch it on Prime Video.
‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,’ the directorial debut of actor Randeep Hooda, is a biopic based on the life of lawyer, activist and politician Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Hooda also stars in the titular role and co-wrote the script with Utkarsh Naithani. Watch it on Zee5.
The biographical sports drama film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures is based on the life of Milkha Singh, the Indian athlete and Olympian who was a champion of the Commonwealth Games and two-time 400m champion of the Asian Games. Farhan Akhtar is tremendous in the role of Milkha. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play.
The film is inspired by the true story of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, which takes you on the journey of India’s first woman combat aviator who went all guns blazing into the heart of the war zone in Kargil (1999). It shows that while life threw many curveballs at Gunjan, she took it with pride. Watch it on Netflix.
