Republic Day binge guide: Family Man to Special Ops

The Family Man - Amazon Prime Video

The Family Man is a high-octane spy thriller that’s as gripping as it is relatable. Our protagonist Srikant Tiwari—a middle-class guy juggling the chaos of family life and the high-stakes world of a secret intelligence officer. Manoj Bajpayee owns the screen as the lead, alongside powerhouse performances by Priyamani and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the second season.