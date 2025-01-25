Republic Day binge guide: Family Man to Special Ops

The Family Man is a high-octane spy thriller that’s as gripping as it is relatable. Our protagonist Srikant Tiwari—a middle-class guy juggling the chaos of family life and the high-stakes world of a secret intelligence officer. Manoj Bajpayee owns the screen as the lead, alongside powerhouse performances by Priyamani and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the second season.
Freedom at Midnight brings the pivotal moment of India’s independence and the 1947 partition to life. Based on the acclaimed book by Lapierre and Collins, this historical drama unfolds the intense negotiations, monumental decisions, and personal stories that shaped the nation’s future.
Special Ops is an adrenaline-pumping espionage thriller that follows the relentless journey of Himmat Singh, a seasoned RAW officer, as he leads a covert team to hunt down the mastermind behind major terror attacks. Kay Kay Menon delivers a powerhouse performance, supported by a stellar ensemble cast including Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, and Vinay Pathak.
Jeet Ki Zid is an inspiring series that tells the real-life story of Major Deependra Singh Senger, a Kargil war hero who overcomes incredible odds with unrelenting determination. Starring Amit Sadh in a career-defining performance, alongside Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh, the series highlights the grit, resilience, and never-give-up attitude of a soldier who refuses to back down even in the face of life-altering challenges.
{{ primary_category.name }}