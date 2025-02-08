Players with most sixes in Women's Premier League
By Jatin Verma
The Delhi Capitals player has hit a total of 33 sixes in 18 matches
The New Zealand player who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru has hit 20 sixes from 18 matches
The Indian batter who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru has smashed 17 sixes from 18 matches
The UP Warriorz all-rounder has hit 16 sixes in 14 matches
The English cricketer who plays for Delhi Capitals has smashed 16 sixes in 17 matches
The swashbuckling batsman has hit a total of 15 sixes in 17 matches
The Australian all-rounder who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru has smashed 14 sixes in 17 matches
