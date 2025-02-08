Players with most sixes in Women's Premier League

By Jatin Verma

Feb 08, 2025, 02:39 PM
Photo Credit : X

Shafali Verma

The Delhi Capitals player has hit a total of 33 sixes in 18 matches

Photo Credit : X

Sophie Devine

The New Zealand player who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru has hit 20 sixes from 18 matches

Photo Credit : X

Richa Ghosh

The Indian batter who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru has smashed 17 sixes from 18 matches

Photo Credit : X

Grace Harris

The UP Warriorz all-rounder has hit 16 sixes in 14 matches

Photo Credit : X

Alice Capsey

The English cricketer who plays for Delhi Capitals has smashed 16 sixes in 17 matches

Photo Credit : X

Kiran Navgire

The swashbuckling batsman has hit a total of 15 sixes in 17 matches

Photo Credit : X

Ellyse Perry

The Australian all-rounder who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru has smashed 14 sixes in 17 matches

Photo Credit : X