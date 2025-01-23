Oscar Nominations 2025: Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light Misses Out
Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light is out of the Oscar's race.
One of the most acclaimed movies of this award season failed to secure a nomination at the 97th Academy Awards.
On Thursday, January 23, the much-awaited Academy nominations were announced, and Kapadia's movie was noticeably absent from the list, a significant letdown for Indian moviegoers.
The movie was predicted to receive a nomination in the Best International Feature Film category. However, it was not India's official entry at the Oscars.
Historically, All We Imagine As Light won the Grand Prix at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, becoming the first Indian film in 30 years to receive the award.
Following Kapadia's Cannes win, the film made history by securing nominations at several prestigious awards, often seen as precursors to the Academy Awards.
Kapadia's film made history by securing two nominations at the Golden Globes - Best Director and Best Non-English Film category. Unfortunately, the movie failed to clinch victory in either category.
Written and directed by Kapadia, the cast includes Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon.
