Oscar Nominations 2025: Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light Misses Out

Photo Credit : ( X )

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light is out of the Oscar's race.

One of the most acclaimed movies of this award season failed to secure a nomination at the 97th Academy Awards.

On Thursday, January 23, the much-awaited Academy nominations were announced, and Kapadia's movie was noticeably absent from the list, a significant letdown for Indian moviegoers.

Photo Credit : ( X )

The movie was predicted to receive a nomination in the Best International Feature Film category. However, it was not India's official entry at the Oscars.

Photo Credit : ( X )

Historically, All We Imagine As Light won the Grand Prix at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, becoming the first Indian film in 30 years to receive the award.

Photo Credit : ( x )

Following Kapadia's Cannes win, the film made history by securing nominations at several prestigious awards, often seen as precursors to the Academy Awards.

Photo Credit : ( X )

Kapadia's film made history by securing two nominations at the Golden Globes - Best Director and Best Non-English Film category. Unfortunately, the movie failed to clinch victory in either category.

Photo Credit : ( X )

Written and directed by Kapadia, the cast includes Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon.

Photo Credit : ( X )