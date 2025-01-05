Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe set for 2025 India launch: Check out design, features, performance and more

The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe, unveiled globally in December 2023, is slated for its Indian debut in 2025. The model features design updates and improved performance specifications.
The car includes the Panamericana grille, larger air curtains below it for better airflow, and sleeker LED headlights with Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). Smaller air intakes and a long hood enhance the overall styling.
At the rear, two-part LED taillights are connected by a piano black bar. Quad exhausts, with two on each side, are integrated into the rear diffuser for a streamlined appearance.
The new model is wider than its predecessor. The front track is expanded by 58 mm, and the rear track is 75 mm wider. The standard offering includes 19-inch alloy wheels, with 20-inch options available.
Inside, the CLE 53 features a flat-bottom AMG Performance steering wheel with touch controls, a 12.3-inch driver display, and an 11.9-inch portrait-oriented MBUX touchscreen. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a Burmester sound system, and a wireless charger are also included.
The coupe is equipped with a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. It delivers a combined output of 443 bhp and 560 Nm of peak torque, with an additional 40 Nm boost from the overboost function.
The CLE 53 features rear-wheel steering that aligns with the front wheels at speeds over 100 km/h for improved handling. A 9-speed automatic transmission powers all four wheels.
{{ primary_category.name }}