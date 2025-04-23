What gold's price surge means for Rolex’s most coveted timepieces
Produced by Tarun Mishra
As gold prices reach unprecedented levels, Rolex's gold timepieces are experiencing notable shifts in pricing, demand, and investment appeal. In 2024, gold prices surged by approximately 27 per cent, peaking at around $2,790 per ounce. This significant increase has directly impacted the cost of luxury items crafted from gold, including Rolex watches.
Responding to the rising cost of gold, Rolex increased prices on its gold models by up to 14 per cent in early 2025. For instance, the yellow gold GMT-Master II saw its price rise from €41,300 to €44,600.
The combination of escalating gold prices and Rolex's brand prestige has bolstered the investment appeal of gold Rolex watches. Collectors view these timepieces as both luxury items and potential assets that may appreciate over time.
The pre-owned market for gold Rolex watches has seen heightened activity, with demand rising as buyers seek both value and availability. This trend underscores the enduring desirability of Rolex's gold models.
Rolex's pricing strategy aims to maintain the exclusivity of its gold watches. By adjusting prices in line with material costs, the brand ensures its timepieces remain symbols of luxury and status.
Despite higher prices, consumer interest in gold Rolex watches remains strong. The brand's reputation for quality and the intrinsic value of gold contribute to sustained demand.
With gold prices projected to remain elevated, the luxury watch market, particularly for gold models, is expected to continue evolving. Collectors and investors are advised to stay informed about market trends and pricing strategies.