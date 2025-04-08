Trying To Sleep Better? Try These Natural Remedies

Develop a calming pre-sleep routine and do activities such as reading, meditation or journaling.
Make sure your bedroom is dark with a perfect room temperature.
Sipping a cup of chamomile tea before bed will soothe the nervous system and calm down the mind, reducing anxiety and promoting rest.
Include high-quality, protein-rich foods and complex carbohydrates like fish, meats, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. Limit stimulating foods, caffeine, and sugar intake.
Try incorporating exercise early in the morning, do meditation and yoga, which will calm your mind and promote relaxation.
{{ primary_category.name }}